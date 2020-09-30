ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office announced just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that Governor Ron DeSantis would allow Florida’s eviction moratorium to expire at midnight.

“Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the State’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance,” wrote Fredrick Piccolo Jr., director of communications for the governor, in a press release.

A federal moratorium on evictions for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic took effect September 4. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention passed the order, which lasts until the end of the year.

Protection under the CDC’s moratorium is not automatic, and legal interpretations of the order have varied across jurisdictions. Renters who wish to seek protection under the order must fill out a declaration form and submit it to their landlord.

DeSantis changed the language in Florida’s original eviction moratorium on July 29, opening the door for broader interpretation of the law. Eviction filings picked up in several Central Florida counties after the governor signed the “limited extension” of the original moratorium order.

Molly Duerig is a Report for America corps member who is covering affordable housing for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.