ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be laying off 28,000 employees across its Parks, Experiences and Products division.

Although Disney didn’t immediately reveal how many of those layoffs would affect Disney World, notices filed with the state show that nearly 6,700 non-union Disney World employees will be let go starting December 4.

“Due to the continuing business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce,” Disney VP of Employee Relations Jim Bowden wrote in the notice.

Meanwhile, the Service Trades Council Union, which represents more than 40,000 cast members, issued a statement Tuesday saying it had begun negotiations with Disney about how the layoffs would impact its members.