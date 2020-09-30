LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It may be at Disney Springs, but one step inside Paddlefish restaurant and you're transported all up into New England tastes and textures.

Paddlefish's top chef, Steven Richard, is putting his beloved grandfather's recipe on the Magical Dining Menu.

I tell you this, if you've never said, 'Well, shoot, I can't remember ever having "good" cornbread," then stuffing a Massachusetts staple - cod - with sweet cornbread might just give you something to talk about.

Let's cook!

Shrimp and Scallop Cornbread Stuffing (Yields four portions)

Recipe by Chef Steven Richard (and his late grandpa) at Paddlefish at Disney Springs

Ingredients:

2 cups crumbled sweet cornbread (storebought or homemade)

1 stick unsalted b utter

1 cup yellow onion, diced

¼ pound s callops

¼ pound s hrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ cup parsley, chopped

1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

Melt the butter in a large, heavy bottomed pan.

Add the diced onion and cook on low heat until soft and translucent, about 5 – 10 minutes. Do not brown the

onion.

Add the shrimp and scallops. Cook until the seafood is just underdone, 2-3 minutes.

Crumble the cornbread and add to the seafood mixture.

Juice and zest the lemon. Add the juice and zest to the seafood mixture along with the chopped parsley.

Season with salt and pepper and mix well. Check seasoning and adjust as needed.

When pairing the stuffing with fish, season the fish with salt and white pepper and spread a generous portion of

stuffing over the top.

Bake at 400F until the fish is just done and the stuffing is golden brown. A flaky white fish such as cod is a

perfect choice.

Tips:

-You can use store bought cornbread or bake your own. Twelve ounces is about 2 cups crumbled.

- Sweet onions, such as Vidalia, are great for this recipe.

-You can use small shrimp and scallops for this recipe. If you are using larger seafood items, you may want to

cut them into bite size pieces.

-White pepper is always a better alternative to black pepper with seafood items.

-Try using the stuffing with large shrimp. Butterfly the shrimp and top each one with an ounce or so of stuffing

and bake until the shrimp is just done and the stuffing is heated through.

-Feeling adventurous? Use the stuffing for baked stuffed Maine lobsters. Blanch the lobsters until slightly

under done … about 8 minutes for 1 & ¼ pound lobsters. Plunge the lobsters into ice water to stop the

cooking. Split each lobster into 2 halves and clean out the bodies under running water. Arrange the lobsters

on a baking sheet and generously fill each lobster half with the stuffing. Bake in a 350F oven until the stuffing

is heated through. This recipe makes enough stuffing to generously stuff 2 lobsters.

-Bake the stuffing in a casserole at 350F until golden brown and heated through. Serve it as a side with a

steak and make it a surf & turf.