CINCINNATI — It’s no secret that the pandemic has caused an impact on businesses across the state, but at the Banks in Cincinnati, bars and restaurants have struggled primarily due to the 10 p.m. liquor curfew imposed by the state.

What You Need To Know Bars and restaurants along The Banks in Cincinnati have been struggling due to coronavirus restrictions



Many are seeing customers head across state lines instead due to the alcohol curfew in place



Representatives from The Banks said profit losses this year easily are in the millions



Gov. Mike DeWine said he will assess the situation to see if it’s time to adjust the curfew

Having Reds postseason baseball helps, but Jim Moehring, the owner of the Holy Grail Tavern and Grille, said it’s been a very trying time.

“The last seven months have been a roller coaster,” Moering said.

Moehring and his team have been making the most of a trying year. And having the Reds in the postseason will provide a big boost.

“The Reds season has been nothing short of fantastic for us,” he said.

But pandemic safeguards have restricted his business and caused hardship for his employees.

“The 10 p.m. curfew is crippling us,” he said. “It’s financially crushing not only us from a bottom line standpoint but our staff. With us being at a limited capacity and the capacity that we’re at right now, every dollar is meaningful and every hour we can sell is meaningful.”

The liquor curfew is causing headaches not only for Moehring, but most bars along the banks.

At The Banks representative Tracy Schwegmann said the district is looking at losses well into the millions.

“There’s no question,” she said. “You have better than 20 establishments down here that probably do somewhere around $50 million a year in business. You can easily cut that in half. And that’s what we’ve seen during the good, warm weather months. We have no idea what to expect when the weather turns cold.”

Moehring said customers are heading across state lines due to the liquor curfew because restrictions are not as strict in Kentucky or Indiana.

“Indiana has been full bore, been open hours wise since the beginning,” he said. “Now, what has happened is Kentucky is now letting theirs stay open later than ours, and what we’re seeing is the traffic drain at about 10 o’clock as soon as we call last call. Folks want to go to Northern Kentucky where they can drink until midnight.”

Schwegmann said the state should trust local businesses to do the right things to make sure customers stay safe.

“You have responsible business owners, particularly down here,” she said. “These are owner-operators; you’re not dealing with a lot of franchises down here at the Banks. These are owners who are in their stores every single day. They’re not going to put their business license at risk. They’re not going to put their liquor license at risk. They’re not going to put the health and safety of their employees and their customers at risk.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said he will take a look at the 10 p.m. curfew, to see if it’s time to lift or adjust it — which is what Tracy said is only logical decision to make.

“I think if we can get a few more hours on the back end it gives these folks a lifeline to make it to the other side,” Schwegmann said.