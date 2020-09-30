WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A negotiator has been called to a West Melbourne residential subdivision after an armed man wanted for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend barricaded himself inside a house.

What You Need To Know Girlfriend, child left house before standoff



Suspect in assault case is not answering his phone.



More Brevard County news.

The girlfriend and at least one child were seen leaving the house before police arrived. They were taken to safety. The suspect is still armed and inside.

The house is on Burdock Avenue in a gated subdivision.

The man isn’t answering his phone, according to West Melbourne police.

A witness inside the community told Spectrum News about 10 officers, including two snipers, have surrounded the house. The community is north of Interstate 95 and west of Minton Road.

The suspect faces domestic violence assault charges and possibly other felony charges.

Other details were not available.

Check back later for updates.