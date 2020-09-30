"Jagshemash!" Borat is back, and you'll be able to watch him on Amazon Prime streaming before Election Day.

According to Deadline, Amazon has acquired the rights to the sequel to the 2006 hit film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," the which helped make Sacha Baron Cohen a household name and catapulted the comedian, writer, and producer to superstardom.

The film stars Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev, a journalist from Kazakhstan, a character that rose to prominence on the cult-classic "Da Ali G Show," as he travels the U.S. to make a documentary. The movie, which made $262.6 million on an $18 million budget and netted Cohen a Golden Globe award for Best Actor and an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, featured mostly unscripted interactions with people who were unaware Cohen was portraying a character.

The sequel will be titled "Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan."

Deadline reports that the film was one of the first to be made during the COVID-19 shutdown. Reportedly, once shooting restrictions were eased and there was an agreement with unions about returning to shooting, the movie began filming the very next day.

According to Deadline, Cohen aimed to have the film finished before Election Day, which may have played into his decision to release the film on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Deadline also reports that before Tuesday's debate, a Twitter account with the handle @KazakhstanGovt posted a video congratulating "Premier Trump" on his "victory" over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the debate, with a voice-over that sounds like Borat.