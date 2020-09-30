CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — After several postponements, a United Launch Alliance rocket is again scheduled to launch Wednesday night.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket, carrying a spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office, was originally supposed to lift off over the weekend from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

But launch officials said more time was needed to test and evaluate the swing arm retraction system for the mission, dubbed NROL-44.

ULA set a fourth launch attempt for the Delta IV Heavy for 11:54 p.m. EDT Wednesday, after weather stopped the launch Tuesday evening.

Wednesday's forecast shows a 70 percent chance of favorable launch conditions, ULA officials said.

Everything is progressing toward the ULA #DeltaIVHeavy launch carrying the #NROL44 mission for the @NatReconOfc. The mission is set to lift off on Wed., Sept. 30 from SLC-37 at 11:54pmEDT. Today’s forecast shows a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 30, 2020

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday. That rocket, carrying a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force, was pushed back because of the Delta launch.

No information was immediately available on how the postponement of Tuesday's launch will affect the SpaceX launch, which had a launch window of 9:55 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

Another Falcon 9 launch that was supposed to blast off Monday morning with 60 Starlink satellites for SpaceX was pushed back due to poor weather conditions. While SpaceX has not confirmed a new launch date, the 45th Space Wing has posted a forecast for October 1, at 9:12 a.m. The weather would be 70 percent go for launch.

The last Delta IV Heavy rocket to launch was more than two years ago, back in August 2018.

Stay with Spectrum News for live coverage of these launches.