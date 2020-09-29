SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County teachers plan to make their voices heard during a rally at the district offices on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Seminole Education Association says teachers are overworked



Association says there has not been enough support from district leaders



Distance learning has made things especially difficult, teachers say

The Seminole Education Association leaders said teachers are being overworked and getting no support from district leaders.

Seminole County started the school year more than a month ago and union leaders said it’s been difficult.

They said teachers are used to working a lot, but some are logging 65 to 70 hours a week and not even getting all the work finished.

One of the issues is following up with virtual learning students who are having problems with assignments — some not turning them in. Union leaders said one teacher had more than 70 follow up calls to make, which takes a long time.

All of this comes as the school district and the Seminole Education Association reach a tentative collective bargaining agreement, which will give teachers a 1.25% base salary increase for 2020-2021 school year.

Spectrum News 13 did reach out to the school district about the teachers’ complaints.

So far, there’s been no comment.