LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.— A popular and wildly interactive experience at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge is now back open for the first time since the pandemic started.
In a Spectrum News Exclusive, we're giving you a fresh and intimate look inside a light saber-making experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Under the guidance of the Gatherers, Savi's Workshop allows guests to construct a one-of-a-kind lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of a kyber crystal. “No one else has the same light saber that you have,” Senior Merchandiser Cody Hampton says. “It's part of you now.” We were the only ones inside during our visit so that Hampton and cast members could walk us through the new safety measures.
- One new measure includes space markings for your friend or family member (who's not constructing the lightsaber) to stand a few feet behind you. For guests partaking in the making, you will have proper distancing between you and other participants.
- Capacity is reduced. Your Gatherer (an instructor) is masked, and all guests are required to have one on as well.
- You can build your lightsaber along one of the following themes:
- Peace and Justice – Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians.
- Power and Control – Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored remnants from the Sith home world and abandoned temples.
- Elemental Nature – Craft a lightsaber from special components born from the Force, such as Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones or Rancor teeth.
- Protection and Defense – Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect a lightsaber’s wielder with the ancient wellspring of the Force.
- Savi's Workshop is located in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Due to limited capacity, advanced reservations are recommended.