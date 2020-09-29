OAKLAND, Fla. — It’s a tale of two properties, just feet apart.

A housing development next to a flooded cemetery in the town of Oakland says they’re trying to help solve the water problem. This comes as families returned to the final resting place of their loved ones, to check on them.

Pulte Homes officials said they don’t believe their development is the source of the water.

A Pulte representative stated Tuesday they don’t think they’re the cause, but they met with Oakland city leaders and the water management district to discuss long term actions.

“This turned in to a retention pond," Ed Gardner said, just feet from where his family is buried.

A new residential neighborhood is quiet and dry while a cemetery is filled of unrest and water.

“I’m hurt," Gardner says. "She (his mother) can’t be buried and lie in peace, even though she is with the Lord.”

Ed wasn’t alone today, as others came to check on loved ones after a whole night of pumping the water away.

“To see this in our times, is a disgrace," Gardner said. "To me from what I am looking at now something has to be done.”

Oakland’s Administrative Services Manager Elisha Pappacoda wrote in an email that “town staff noticed a potential contributing factor to the flooding and plugged a pipe which had been installed as part of the (Pulte) Development.

However, in a statement, Pulte says “… our community is not the source of the water.”

Here's Pulte's full statement to Spectrum News 13:

"Following the tremendous rainstorms that happened overnight and the resulting flooding discovered at the site this morning, our development team quickly implemented actions to remove standing water. Today, we also met with the town and the water management district to discuss long-term actions to address the flood-prone nature of the area, and have additional meetings scheduled to work towards a more permanent solution. While our community is not the source of the water, we share in the community’s commitment to preserving this historic site and being good neighbors where we build."

Residents, as well as cemetery staff, say they’ve seen pumping at the cemetery throughout the summer, which the town of Oakland says was always done by Pulte.

“I have seen the last two days, and I saw maybe a week or two weeks ago, pumping out," said Everett Ruggs, who lives in the Pulte neighborhood.

Cemetery staff have also noticed.

“The gentleman in the subdivision he is absolutely correct," said Oakland-Tildenville Cemetery President Sharon Ransom. "They (Pulte) have been pumping here practically everyday since the rain.”

Families say that’s a temporary fix, but they want a permanent one.

Town of Oakland officials said they plan to meet soon with families who have loved ones buried at this cemetery, and that the town hopes to work with Pulte Homes and other agencies to find a permanent solution to the flooding issue happening here.

Right now, the exact cause is still unclear.