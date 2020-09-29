NATIONWIDE — Clothing retail giant Nordstrom announced in a statement on Tuesday that they will stop selling products made from animal fur and exotic animal skins.

The new policy was made in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, and will take effect at the end of 2021. The change will be implemented across all of the company’s divisions, including Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores, as well as Nordstrom's e-commerce sites, according to a press release.

BREAKING: @Nordstrom is adopting a policy against selling fur and exotic skins! This is a huge victory that will spare countless animals and makes a clear statement that animal furs and exotic animal skins are unnecessary products of the past.🎉 pic.twitter.com/9CfMy8AZK1 — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) September 29, 2020

Nordstrom’s chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit also noted that the company’s private labels banned the use of animal skins and fur years prior.

"As part of our ongoing product evolution, we've been working with the Humane Society of the United States and recently made the decision to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online,” Bariquit said in a statement. “Our private label brands haven't used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business."

The store will continue to sell products that are made from cows/calves, sheep/lambs,

pig, goat and water buffalo. Nordstrom will no longer sell skins from animals including, but not limited to: lizards, snakes, pythons, alligators, crocodiles, ostriches, sharks, kangaroos and stingrays.

Nordstrom will also ban products derived from animals “killed solely for the use of their fur,” such as mink, fox, lynx, chinchilla, rabbit, coyote, astrakhan/karakul lamb, kangaroo and racoon dog.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, commended the company’s move in a statement.

"We applaud Nordstrom for ending the sale of fur and becoming the first U.S. based retailer to ban exotic animal skins,” Block wrote. “This is a pivotal step toward a more humane business model and a safer world for animals, sending a clear message that animals should not suffer for the sake of fashion. Nordstrom's decision will surely have a ripple effect on other influential fashion leaders."

The department store is hardly the first major chain to announce it would ban the sale of fur in its stores — in 2019, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stated they would stop selling animal fur at their stores by the end of December 2020.

But Nordstrom’s announcement goes a step further than its competitors by banning the use of products made with exotic animal skins as well.

Luxury fashion brands such as Burberry, Versace, Gucci and more have made moves towards eliminating the use of fur in their designs in recent years.

Some statewide efforts have recently brought increased attention to the animal fur market. In 2019, California became the first state to announce it would ban the manufacture and sale of new fur products beginning in 2023. Several cities in the state including San Francisco and Los Angeles had previously banned the manufacturing of fur as well.