BUFFALO, N.Y. — Along Hertel Avenue, there's a new business that's helping you stay rolling. It's called Moms Skate Shop. It's for all avid skaters, or anyone who needs a tune up. It's one of a handful of new shops to open up just this month.

"I think if you are passionate about something, you’re going to do it no matter what," David Eoannou, owner of Moms Skate Shop said.

And that's exactly what Eoannou did. As a skateboarder, he saw there wasn't a storefront in Buffalo for folks to get their wheels. Not only have that, but like toilet paper, parts been hard to come by during the pandemic.

"The supply chain is a little difficult," Eoannou said. "One of the nice things with the skateboard shop community, is we are sharing each other’s information online. So, maybe you can support a local business in Rochester or all the way in Albany."

Eoannou says supporting local businesses is more important than ever right now.

"I know our neighbors, 'Get Smoked BBQ' will be here in a month or two, which I am really excited to see," he said. "I know the cereal place just moved in down the street."

He's referring to The Cereal Spot. Spectrum News took you inside back in March as final preparations were underway to see you spoon. They opened for business on September 19.

"I waited 20-plus years to do this, so I was not going to let COVID-19 deter me," Eric Dacey, co-owner of The Cereal Spot, said.

It's here, where, if you are a cereal lover, it's a dream. There's a wall of cereal, tables that fit the theme, you name it.

"Right now, we have 90-plus cereals," Dacey said. "We are carrying about 12 to 14 different milks."

You can make cereal sundaes and there are baked goods. Dacey says it's all in an effort to make you smile. One could say, those have been in short supply throughout the pandemic, too.

"We really want to bring you back to your childhood no matter what your age is," Dacey said.

Back at Moms, Eoannou hopes to offer a new way to explore or maybe work off all that cereal.

"It is therapeutic, it is stressful, and it does hurt, but it is, I think you just enjoy doing it."