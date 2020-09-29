NATIONWIDE — Political pundit Meghan McCain has welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech.

The 35-year-old gave birth to daughter Liberty Sage on Monday, Sept. 28. McCain announced the happy news on Twitter, where she thanked her fans for their support.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 29, 2020

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, married in 2017 at the McCain family ranch in Cornville, Arizona.

"There's a new baby in town!"@WhoopiGoldberg and @TheView co-hosts congratulate @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech on the arrival of their daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. https://t.co/IsnOQPxrel pic.twitter.com/aQYZJ8wmb8 — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

Cindy McCain, the widow of late Sen. John McCain, also shared her joy over the news of the birth of her third grandchild on Twitter, writing that she knows “John is looking down.”

I’m so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down! — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 29, 2020

“The View” co-host first revealed the news of her pregnancy in March, when she said that she would be appearing on the show remotely via satellite as she self-isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” McCain wrote in a statement at the time. “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on ‘The View’ from home via satellite.”

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, married in 2017 at the McCain family ranch in Cornville, Arizona.