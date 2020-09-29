There's hope on the horizon for Remington workers in Ilion.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The Wall Street Journal is reporting the company will be broken up and sold after a multi-day bankruptcy auction.

Seven buyers each won a stake in the company's weapons and ammunition holdings. Roundhill Group, LLC is a potential bidder that stands out to Ilion's mayor.

He says they've expressed interest in the Ilion and Tennessee plants.

"They're interested in the antique guns. They're interested in the artifacts and the museum, and keeping the factory here in Ilion. So that makes me think that we're on the right path here," said Mayor Brian Lamica.

Lamica notes the Roundhill Group, LLC is not interested in the Marline line.

Reports say there's a bankruptcy hearing scheduled Tuesday in Alabama to review the Remington auction results.