ORLANDO, Fla. – If your first or last name is Orlando, Frontier Airlines has a special offer just for you.

The airline will give individuals with that name a free flight to Orlando, Frontier announced Tuesday.

The deal is part of a partnership with Visit Orlando to encourage people to travel to the popular vacation destination, which is home to major theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

Those with the name Orlando are eligible to receive a $250 Frontier Airlines voucher for a free (up to the $250 covered by the voucher) flight to Orlando International Airport. The flights must be taken between October 13 and 20.

To get a free flight, individuals will need to complete an entry form on Frontier’s website.

The deadline to submit the form is October 5.

If your name isn’t Orlando, Frontier is offering fares to and from Orlando for as low as $39.

And as part of the #LoveOrlando sweepstakes, the airline is offering a vacation package that includes a four-night hotel stay as well admittance to as attractions like Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, ICON Park and TopGolf.

To enter the sweepstakes, click here.