DALLAS — Former NBA player Delonte West has fallen on hard times. It comes after he disclosed a bipolar disorder back when he was still playing.
ESPN on Tuesday reported that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, prompted by a phot of West panhandling in a Dallas intersection, picked him up at a gas station, provided him with a hotel room, and is attempting to get him into rehab.
ESPN wrote that sources told TMZ that West’s family and friends have been trying to get him into a rehabilitation facility and that Cuban has offered to pay for it.
West, 37, a point guard and shooting guard, played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics, and most recently, the Mavericks.
West has stated that in childhood he abused drugs, engaged in self-harm, and spent time in children’s hospitals. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.