DALLAS — Former NBA player Delonte West has fallen on hard times. It comes after he disclosed a bipolar disorder back when he was still playing.

ESPN on Tuesday reported that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, prompted by a phot of West panhandling in a Dallas intersection, picked him up at a gas station, provided him with a hotel room, and is attempting to get him into rehab.

Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West's mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte.



Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IiVKGH3a62 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

ESPN wrote that sources told TMZ that West’s family and friends have been trying to get him into a rehabilitation facility and that Cuban has offered to pay for it.

West, 37, a point guard and shooting guard, played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics, and most recently, the Mavericks.

West has stated that in childhood he abused drugs, engaged in self-harm, and spent time in children’s hospitals. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.