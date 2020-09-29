ORLANDO, Fla. — Coronavirus has forced additional postponements in the upcoming Broadway in Orlando 2021 series performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and none of the series shows are scheduled before April.

Subscribers to the Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando series were notified Tuesday that the performances scheduled in January and February — The Band's Visit and The Prom — have been rescheduled for later in the year.

The first show in the series currently on the schedule is Cats, scheduled for April 20-25, 2021.

The highly popular Hamilton, an add-on to the series ticket package, is scheduled for May 4-30, 2021. Last year’s Hamilton performances sold out for weeks.

The rest of the Broadway shows have been rescheduled, except for Wicked and The Cher Show, which will not be part of the series this year.

Wicked, which had been scheduled for March 10-24, 2021, is listed as postponed, but no details were provided about future dates. The Cher Show originally had been scheduled for June 15-21, but it will be replaced in the 2021 Broadway series with Jesus Christ Superstar on those same dates.

The remaining changes are as follows:

"Tootsie," originally scheduled for November 24-29, 2020, has been rescheduled for November 2-7, 2021.

"Hadestown," which has scheduled for December 15-20, 2020, now is scheduled for September 21-26, 2021.

"The Band’s Visit" has been moved from January 5-10, 2021 to August 24-29, 2021.

"The Prom," originally scheduled for February 16-21, 2021, now is scheduled for December 7-12, 2021.

The postponements are in line with changes to performances on Broadway in New York. Theaters in New York are expected to remain closed through early 2021.

National touring companies make the decisions about postponements in these types of productions, a Dr. Phillips Center spokesperson said.

The Broadway series shows are not the only events affected. A concert by Alicia Keys and an appearance by Bill Maher are among the other events that had to be rescheduled.

The next event scheduled at the Dr. Phillips Center is Angels and Humans: A Happy Collaboration on October 10 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater. The event features music and spiritualist Jason Addison Ames's insights on how angels help humans grow. The Orlando Ballet will perform Sleeping Beauty on October 22-25 in the Walt Disney Theater. Capacity will be limited to 35 percent of the specific theater's maximum for both events to allow patrons to socially distance.

Events at the Amway Center also have been postponed.

Currently, the next event open to the public on the arena’s schedule is a concert by Marc Anthony, currently scheduled for November 7, 2020.

A Jimmy Buffett concert that had to be rescheduled last year because of an injury to the musician is currently set for December 5, 2020. Neither the Orlando Magic nor the Orlando Solar Bears have announced schedules for their next seasons.