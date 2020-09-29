BUFFALO, N.Y. — After nearly seven years of coming soon, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is finally a reality, just in time for Oktoberfest.

It's a "soft opening," meaning the restaurant and brewery is only using the outdoor beer garden and patio because of the pandemic.

It has a limited menu, with items like sausage, pretzels, beer and wine. The restaurant is also offering live music daily.

When Oktoberfest in Munich was canceled, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo owners knew this was their chance to bring a little German celebration to Buffalo.

"It’s important to get out. We’ve got the space, we’re doing all of the proper things for COVID-19, and this is one of the few chances that the Germans in our local community can hear their music from back home," Managing Partner Kevin Townsell said.

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is located on Scott Street.