OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Wild Florida is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special deal on admission.

The park will be offering free admission to the gator park on weekdays in October. To get free admission, visitors must bring a canned food donation. Wild Florida plans to donate the canned food items to local food pantries to help families in need.

Wild Florida opened to the public in 2010 with just a 14-acre gator park and airboat tours. In the years since, the attraction has expanded, offering interactive experiences like its Drive-thru Safari. Earlier this month, the attraction announced plans for a massive expansion with 185 acres of land it recently purchased.

“Hard to believe 10 years have gone by,” Wild Florida co-owner and founder Sam Haught said in a statement. “We had a vision of bigger things to come, but none of us thought Wild Florida would be a 285-acre adventure park in such a short time. Mostly we’re thankful to everyone that has helped us make it happen.”

The free weekday admission is available through the month of October.

For more information about Wild Florida, visit wildfl.com.