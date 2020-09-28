WINTER GARDEN, Fla.—A Winter Garden woman is pushing for changes to make State Road 50 safer, after a woman was hit and killed crossing the highway earlier this month.

What You Need To Know Robin Clark concered about State Road 50 in Winter Garden



Clark is calling for changes to make the roadway safer



Submit your own Traffic Inbox questions or topics here

Robin Clark feels like her concerns about State Road 50, between Park Avenue and Avalon Road, have fallen on deaf ears.

“I can sit on the back porch and listen to the traffic and wonder where our police department is,” Clark said.

Clark has been voicing her concerns to Winter Garden’s police department and city hall for years. She says vehicles are going just too fast for her and other people trying to cross the road.

“Our closest crosswalk is one mile down on Park Avenue or a half mile down on Avalon Road,” she tells us.

Back in January, a crossing guard was hit and injured at SR-50 and Avalon Road. Earlier this month, a 62-year-old woman pushing a tricycle was hit and killed at SR-50 and Hyde Park Circle.

“How many people have to die?” Clark asks.

Winter Garden Police Captain Scott Allen tells us they don’t have any documented complaints and there have been just five incidents in the past four years along that stretch of SR-50. Regardless, the police department will look into the issue.

“Based on the information you are providing, we will be setting up a speed study to see if there is an issue,” Allen said in a statement.

Meanwhile, FDOT tells us engineers will conduct their own safety study to determine if improvements are needed.

“Following an unfortunate incident such as this, the Department conducts a full review of the area to determine if there were any contributing factors where safety could be improved,” FDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali said. “Once the Department receives the final police investigation report, FDOT will conduct a study at SR-50 and Hyde Park Circle, where the incident occurred. As engineers evaluate the need for improvements to enhance the safety and efficiency at this location, they will make observations across various times of the day, look into the safety history including recent crash reports and data as well as obtain vehicle and pedestrian counts.”

Such an evaluation can take up to 60 days to complete.

Clark just hopes it’s done before another person gets hurt.

“I’m just very frustrated and very, very sorry for all these people to have lost their lives out here and been injured,” she said.

If you have a traffic issue, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox and fill out the form.