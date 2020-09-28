HARTLAND, Wis. — If you have ever had battery trouble, the chances are good that you may have visited a Batteries Plus Bulbs store.

The Waukesha County based company has more than 700 locations around the country. Now, they are looking to grow their team as they continue as an essential business.

Batteries Plus Bulbs is hiring for a variety of positions. Multiple jobs are available in the company’s Glendale distribution center. At any one time the company looks to hire around 20 people for the distribution center, most of which are full time positions.

Batteries Plus Bulbs VP of Human Resources Carole Witkowski says it is a great chance to grow within the company.

“We have had many people in our distribution center start in a packing roll and learn receiving, expand their skillset to many different parts of the operation and some have also grown into lead, management and supervisory positions,” Witkowski said.

In addition, the company also has a wide variety of jobs available within store locations, including associate and management positions. Batteries Plus Bulbs is hiring at stores across the state.

For more information about jobs available within the company, click here.