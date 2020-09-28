CINCINNATI — For the past five years, the Black Culture Fest has showcased some of Cincinnati’s most unique black-owned businesses. While this year’s event may look a little different, the essence of this event is still kept alive through the Black Harvest Fest at Findlay Playground.

“I think it’s important to always support small and local businesses and especially Black-owned businesses in Cincinnati,” said Cincinnati resident Emily Bensman.

Bensman and her friend, Bella, spent the afternoon checking out vendors.

“I got a bracelet and some sea moss,” she said. “I got a lot of cool stuff already, so it’s been pretty cool.”

There were close to a dozen Black-owned vendors from across Cincinnati, including Exalt Natural Beauty and So Chic Body and Bath.

“I think there’s a good variety of stuff so not every vendor is the same,” said Bensman. “There’s art over here. There’s people selling lotion. There’s people selling jewelry.”

Every year, Daphney Thomas puts on the Black Culture Festival in Over the Rhine, but COVID-19 stopped that from happening. So instead she put on this event to keep the spirit alive.

“The Black Culture Fest is necessary always during a time like this with all of the social climate of this country and globally,” said Thomas. “It’s just definitely important to make sure that black people are celebrated, that we’re celebrating ourselves and we’re supporting ourselves, that we’re supporting our businesses and that we’re highlighting the best of everything that is best about Black culture.”

As for Bensman, she said she enjoyed the event and looks forward to the next one.

“It’s a cool location at Findlay Playground,” said Bensman. “I live up the road so it’s been really nice. This is my first time and it’s a really good turnout.”