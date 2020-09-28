NATIONWIDE — Fall is here and if you’re like many, you might already be thinking about how you’re going to celebrate the holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for large gatherings with family or friends, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants Americans to rethink how they go about celebrating the holiday this year.
The virus most certainly won’t be gone in November, and attending large gatherings and traveling will put you and your loved ones at greater risk of contracting it. Here, then, is a list of what the CDC considers low-, moderate-, and high-risk Thanksgiving activities.
Low Risk
- A small dinner with only people in your household
- Preparing food for your friends and neighbors and delivering it with minimal contact
- A virtual dinner with friends and family
- Shopping online the day after Thanksgiving rather than in person
- Watching parades, sports, or movies at home
Moderate Risk
- A small outdoor dinner with family and friends from your community
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer, wear face masks, and practice social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports event with safety precautions in place
High Risk
- Shopping in stores prior to, on, and following Thanksgiving
- Attending a crowded parade
- Using drugs or alcohol, which could cloud judgement and lead to riskier behavior
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside your household