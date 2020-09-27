LOS ANGELES — According to numerous media reports, legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana is being credited with stopping a would-be kidnapper from taking one of his own grandchildren from his Los Angeles County home.

TMZ Sports, citing Los Angeles law enforcement, reported an unidentified 39-year-old woman is alleged to have entered Montana’s Malibu home through an unlocked door about 5 p.m. PST Saturday.

The report states the unidentified suspect saw a woman holding a child, and then grabbed that child and moved to a different part of the house.

Montana and his wife, the report continues, confronted the woman and wrestled the child away from her. The suspect then fled the house but was apprehended by police, who happened to be in the area.

The report states the suspect has been charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Montana, 64, played in the NFL for 16 seasons, mostly for the San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and 1994 before retiring in 1995.

Montana led the 49ers to four Super Bowl championships and the Chiefs to the conference championship in 1993 and the AFC Wild Card in 1994.