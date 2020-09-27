NEW YORK - New York Deputy Sherrifs busted another city venue for allegedly failing to follow the city's social distancing guidelines; this time it was a Flushing venue that officials say had nearly 200 people inside.

City deputy sheriffs arrived after midnight Sunday at Home Run KTV on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing.

Deputies say they witnessed people in the Karaoke bar enter a number of rooms while drinking and smoking and not wearing masks or social distancing.

Officials with the State Liquor Authority say the Home Run's liquor license is currently inactive.

A woman who's lived in the neighborhood for years says the place has frequently caused problems.

"It was extremely bad; it's not fair to all of us. We go by rules," she said.

It's the latest in a string of incidents where gathering have been shut down.

On Friday, a wedding was shut down after too many people gathered at the Royal Elite in Woodside, Queens.

A karaoke bar was also shut down in the Bowery for having a large gathering this weekend. It comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.