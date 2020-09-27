KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It’s the first weekend in months that Florida restaurants and bars are in full operation without COVID-19 restrictions.

In the middle of this pandemic, John Glover, the owner of Big John’s Rockin’ BBQ in Kissimmee, managed to relocate to a bigger and better place on Monument Avenue, right across from Lake Toho.

Things like the Paycheck Protection Program loan helped him stay afloat during the most challenging times he said.

With precautions like paper menus and masks for employees still in place, Glover hopes to continue rockin’ BBQ.

“We’re still doing the same guidelines from my little store. Everybody is still wearing masks, all my employees,” Glover said. “We’re still cleaning up after, disinfecting everything like before even though it’s 100 percent now.”

Glover intends to reopen his old place on Broadway Avenue as a soup and sandwich shop, within the next 2-3 weeks. He plans to call it Big John’s Bistro.