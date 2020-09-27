LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested more than two dozen people overnight Saturday following the ongoing protests in downtown Louisville surrounding Breonna Taylor's death.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that before midnight, a small group of people left First Unitarian Church where many protesters have been taking shelter against the city's curfew. LMPD said that small group smashed some windows and set plywood shields on fire.

Growing frustrations over the death of Breonna Taylor are building tension in the tight-knit community.

Sunday afternoon, the streets in downtown Louisville sat eerily still on what would normally be a busy Sunday as main arteries through the downtown remain blocked off. Still, the area near Jefferson Square Park where a memorial for Taylor has popped up stays busy as people make their way in to honor her memory.

“I really wanted the girls and my son to really see the tribute to Breonna Taylor," said Cynthia Lee, a Louisville mother visiting Taylor's memorial with her family Sunday. "We’ve been talking a lot, it’s an active conversation in our household and amongst our family about her legacy, who she was, how she died. And I just wanted them to see firsthand the love and support."

Lee and her family quietly made their way into Jefferson Square Park, their somber faces underneath masks matched the mood at the memorial.

Taylor, race and what to do around police have become regular points of discussion in their home and others. The family discusses both theirs and the community’s reaction to the indictment now, as well as how to find a path forward that can bring about lasting change for their community and the commonwealth.

“Until we start to take power in the voting office, we’ll have a lot of the same issues come up over and over again," Lee said. "So for me, more justice will be served if we are voting in the people who are aligning in principle and aligning to the constituent base."

Just as important as voicing concerns through protests on the streets, Lee said, is making sure people bring that same energy and momentum to the polls in November when they go out to vote for the change they want to see.