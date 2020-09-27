HUDSON, Fla. — A Hudson golf course that fell into disrepair could eventually rise as a tree farm.

But that may not be soon enough for the property owner and nearby residents.

Residents, land owner remain at odds over the Links Golf Club, which closed in June 2019



Former course has not been maintained and is now wooded and overgrown with weeds



Five-foot weeds at the Links Golf Club are the only thing growing now on land that was once pristine. That's one of the main problems between the owner of this property and the residents that live right near it.

Jay Cybart is one of those neighbors living in the estates at Beacon Woods.

"Myself, our friends and neighbors are put into a position that we were treated unfairly," Cybart said.

Cybart and neighbors were notified the owner of the course has looked to turn the land into a tree farm after it closed last year, but to him it’s hard to see any trees through the weeds. The problems have been ongoing for more than a year, and even reached the point where homeowners asked Pasco County commissioners to force the course owner to maintain the land.

"How is this a tree farm?" Cybart asked. "To me, it’s a weed farm. Now if you were selling weed, you’d make a lot of money. But that’s not the case here. This is supposed to be a tree farm."

Course owner Matt Lowman said he wanted to keep the links as a golf course but he couldn’t reach an agreement with neighbors on chipping in to help fix it. Neighborhoods surrounding the former course include The Estates, Fairway Oaks, The Reserve, Beacon Point, Barrington Woods and Millwood Village.

So he got an agricultural exemption to grow trees. Loman said he is willing to work with neighbors on keeping up the property.

Cybert said he can live with that, as long as it is maintained.

"If you really want a tree farm, make it a true tree farm," Cybart said. "Spend the money. Prep the land, maintain the trees."