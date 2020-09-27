MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus is disproportionately hurting black-owned small businesses in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee native and former CNN business analyst, Clyde Anderson has returned home to help change that. Anderson is bringing his voice to the airwaves.

Through a partnership with the Black Business Community, the podcast facilitated by Anderson brings together key leaders, change-makers, and people that have the power to effect change. ​​

Last week, Anderson broadcasted his new podcast Doing Business While Black LIVE from So Greedy Studio inside Sherman Phoenix.

“It's all about controlling the narrative. It started because we have to have conversations that we haven’t had to help these black businesses survive this pandemic,” Anderson said.

"It's all about solving a problem and filling a need,” he said. “If we can identify what gifts and talents we have... we can solve a problem and fill a need and then we will be okay.”

Doing Business While Black is a 30 minute podcast that airs daily.

For more information about the movement:

https://www.doingbusinesswhileblack.com

https://www.doingbusinesswhileblack.com/podcast