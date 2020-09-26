SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With Election Day just over one month away, political party offices in Seminole County are gearing up to get voters to the polls.

Brittany Nethers has been the Seminole Democrats chairperson for two years.

She said her group is working hard to make sure voters are engaged.

“We’re seeing lots of voter enthusiasm,” said Nethers.

There’s just as much excitement at the Republican Party’s headquarters.

Linda Trocine was an engineer at NASA before jumping into politics. Now, she’s working overtime to get Republicans to the polls.

“Enthusiasm is very high," she said. "Our yard signs — we’ve distributed thousands of them."

Turning out the vote in Seminole County is extremely important.

“We’re not going to stop until November third," Trocine said. "We’re going to keep working hard."

The margin of registered voters between Republicans and Democrats is very thin.

“(There are) 1,289 more Republicans than Democrats, and that is in a county of over 300,000 voters,” said Nethers.

Another third are registered as "no party affilliation," and other party affiliations.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, Seminole County went red, but not by much.

President Trump won by a little more than 1 percent of the vote.

And as a county, Republicans work to keep Trump in office, but they also want to flip District 7.

A Democrat, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, won the seat in 2016.

Dr. Leo Valentin is a radiologist and the Republican running for Murphy’s seat.

“There’s a lot of campaign activity on behalf of Dr. Valentin. Both in Seminole and Orange Counties,” said Trocine.

Murphy raised substantially more money than Valentin, but with the thin margin of registered voters between the parties, the question is whether that has leveled the playing field.

Nethers said it has not.

“(Murray has) got lots of bipartisan support and we do feel confident that we are going to maintain that seat,” said Nethers.

Republicans are working just as hard, Trocine said.

“We are working hard for Dr. Valentin." she said. "Everyone who is supporting him is out there."

Seminole County did go for Murphy’s opponent in 2016, but part of District 7 is in Orange County, which is solidly blue and won Murphy the seat.

Each party is looking at several other races. Among them, three state house seats and three county commission seats.

“When you look at who’s been elected to office in Seminole County for the last few decades, it’s overwhelmingly Republican leadership,” said Trocine.

Nethers said that trend may be changing.

“Democrats are on the verge of taking over Seminole County by the numbers and we are fighting hard every day to make sure that happens,” she said.

Seminole County voters can start early voting on October 19th. ​