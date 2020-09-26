LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was quiet at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, the hub for protesters. Many spent the day painting signs and banners to be used in a planned march.

Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder addressed the media late Saturday afternoon to address the protests that took place Friday night. Schroeder said a large group of protesters marched down Main Street to the NuLu area of the city. They were walking in the street and blocking traffic. It was because of that Louisville Metro Police issued set off a pair of flashbangs to get the attention of the crowd. Officers asked the crowd to disperse and most did. Two people were arrested. Later in the evening at First Unitarian Church on Fourth Street protesters gathered like they did Thursday night. Schroeder says the group was peaceful and when asked to disperse because of the curfew most did. He went on to say that a second group did not disperse and 22 people were arrested.

Mayor Greg Fischer urges those participating in protests to do so lawfully and to follow the curfew that is in place.

To read more about what has happened since the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case here are a number of resources:

Live Updates

7:45 pm Scenes from downtown Louisville. @jmuhammadtv says one march is over, another is planned and so is a sit-in. No violence occurred. pic.twitter.com/OO4MGotZuG — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 26, 2020

Some reminders for those protesting downtown. If you march: • Don’t block the entire street or intersections. Make... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Saturday, September 26, 2020

6:49 pm

A group of armed men threatened volunteers at the First Unitarian Church in Louisville Friday, a day after it began offering protesters refuge.



“They were thinking ‘Those people are going to kill us,’” a church leader told me. https://t.co/hR4irhGqcj — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) September 26, 2020

6:43 pm

@TrevorPettiford is in Louisville for our sister station @BN9 . He visited a local barbershop and found the men care about more than haircuts and shaves. https://t.co/hiiNGbdpKD pic.twitter.com/PbrxMlz89g — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 26, 2020

6:41 pm

Just touched down in #Louisville KY after 9 months away... I’m here hoping to speak with those who have been on the ground & share what is still going on in this river-city town in the days after former Det. Hankison was indicted for his actions surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death pic.twitter.com/fmDqECoCFi — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) September 26, 2020

6:40 pm

As the march begins to take way you’ll hear the LMPD give protestors rules and guidelines on what to do. The crowd did not respond kindly. pic.twitter.com/r9lXWg4YUl — Jamilah Muhammad - Spectrum News 1 KY (@jmuhammadtv) September 26, 2020

6:31 pm

One protester in downtown Louisville tonight is wearing her graduation cap and gown. She says it's to show that protesters are educated and understand what's going on. @sicard_crystal spoke with her about the outfit. pic.twitter.com/YoOC8yFjdX — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 26, 2020

As you guys see, the crowd has grown just in the past 30 minutes. The announcing the recommendations for the march to over 350 community members and protestors. https://t.co/KRRxqXgTO5 pic.twitter.com/kHVJ9K9ne2 — Jamilah Muhammad - Spectrum News 1 KY (@jmuhammadtv) September 26, 2020

6:27 pm

The First Unitarian Church has been a gathering place the last few nights for protesters and police. @adamkraymond went to the church and learned about threats and why the pastor and others feel they must help. https://t.co/QqcFG2XHEr pic.twitter.com/w8LA5EM8vU — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 26, 2020

6:24 pm

The curfew resumes at 9 tonight (9/26). We're working to balance our responsibility to keep everyone — protesters, first responders and bystanders — safe, while providing people the time and space to voice their calls for racial justice and equity during the day. pic.twitter.com/yXd6rbC9Lf — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 26, 2020

Thanks to those who have demonstrated peacefully, especially the many who did so in daylight and then headed home by curfew. And thanks to @LMPD for continuing to provide security necessary to ensure peaceful protests, as well as working to keep people and property safe. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 26, 2020

6:13 pm

Brothers, Martez Israel, 11, and Ammoni Gomez, 8, travelled all the way from Middletown, Ohio to attend the protests and marches in honor of Breonna Taylor. Stick with @SpectrumNews1KY for continuous coverage. pic.twitter.com/vfqtKq1xn2 — Jamilah Muhammad - Spectrum News 1 KY (@jmuhammadtv) September 26, 2020

6:03 pm

The number of protesters is growing in Jefferson Square Park tonight. @jmuhammadtv speaks with protesters who say they just want peace and to be able to mourn. pic.twitter.com/iWbuLzNgiJ — Spectrum News 1 Kentucky (@SpectrumNews1KY) September 26, 2020

5:34 pm

Protestors are slowly starting to increase before their march later this evening @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/KtDHfGXXcr — Crystal Sicard (@sicard_crystal) September 26, 2020

5:29 pm