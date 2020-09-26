LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday was quiet at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, the hub for protesters.  Many spent the day painting signs and banners to be used in a planned march.  

Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder addressed the media late Saturday afternoon to address the protests that took place Friday night.  Schroeder said a large group of protesters marched down Main Street to the NuLu area of the city.  They were walking in the street and blocking traffic. It was because of that Louisville Metro Police issued set off a pair of flashbangs to get the attention of the crowd. Officers asked the crowd to disperse and most did. Two people were arrested.  Later in the evening at First Unitarian Church on Fourth Street protesters gathered like they did Thursday night. Schroeder says the group was peaceful and when asked to disperse because of the curfew most did. He went on to say that a second group did not disperse and 22 people were arrested.

Mayor Greg Fischer urges those participating in protests to do so lawfully and to follow the curfew that is in place.

To read more about what has happened since the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case here are a number of resources:

 

Some reminders for those protesting downtown. If you march: • Don’t block the entire street or intersections. Make...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Saturday, September 26, 2020

 

 

Follow the rules please. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/o1JMUXEK0M

— LMPD (@LMPD) September 26, 2020

 

 