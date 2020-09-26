LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Protests continued Friday across the country and in Louisville, Kentucky in a renewed effort by Breonna Taylor’s family and their attorneys.

They are calling for transparency in asking Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury indictment which only charged 1 of 3 former Louisville police officers for wanton endangerment.

What You Need To Know Breonna Taylor memorial has been set up for more than 100 days





Grand jury indicted only 1 of 3 former Louisville police officers this week





Breonna Taylor was killed in March





RELATED: Emotional Reaction from Breonna Taylor's Family and Attorneys to Grand Jury Decision





RELATED: "I'm Just Tired" Meet The Keeper of Breonna Taylor's Memorial

None of the officers were charged in Taylor’s killing which happened in March.

Since the decision on Wednesday the diverse crowds of protesters m appeared to be growing larger but with one message in mind and that is to get justice for Breonna Taylor.

The unarmed 26-year-old emergency room technician was shot by police while they broke down the door to her apartment while serving a late night warrant.

On the front row of the protests on Friday, Renee White marched in step along with some of Taylor’s family. White says, "When we mean no justice no peace that means that life can't go back to the same until we get justice."

For the 29-year-old mother from Detroit the protests are personal.

She says, “I know what it feels like to have someone be killed that you love. I lost a loved one. My brother was murdered when I was 16. He was only 17 years old and his case was never solved.

The protest is also personal for Lonita Baker. She was out walking near the protest too. She’s one of the attorney’s for Breonna family and she is a mother with a daughter a year younger than Breonna. Baker says, "If we say we have a criminal justice system - it has to work for everybody we can't continue to leave victims of police brutality out of the conversation."

White says she was one of 127 protesters arrested and jailed Wednesday night for breaking curfew rules. Despite that she says she”ll continue to March until justice is served for Taylor.

White adds, "It hits close to home. We feel connected. if that could happen to us it could happen to any one of us."