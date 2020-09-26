LEESBURG, Fla. - A Lake County couple accused of attacking two people in a truck were charged with attempted murder for the alleged “road-rage” shooting after a Wendy’s run, deputies say.

Kaitlyn Marie Castleberry, 21, of Leesburg and Robert Moton, 26 of Tavares, were booked into the Lake County Jail early Saturday and released after posting bond.

Castleberry, a server at Red Lobster in Leesburg, is charged with two counts of attempted felony murder.

Moton, occupation unknown, was charged with two counts of attempted felony murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

A detective was called about a shooting early Saturday at Radio Road and Sabal Way near Leesburg.

The victims, Delsin Heistand, and Trystan Martin, had already received medical treatment for arm injuries. They said bullets just "grazed them.” They each refused to go to the hospital.

“Both victims independently stated they were driving northbound on Radio Road when a white 4-door passenger car with a partial tag of "Z97" cut them off at intersection Radio Road and Shademoor Drive,” a report said.

Heistand said he was driving the truck and honked his horn at the vehicle.

As they approached Morningside Drive, the white sedan turned in the left lane and allowed Heistand and Martin to drive by.

“As they did, the white vehicle then sped up beside them, driving against the flow of traffic and began shooting at them multiple times through the front passenger side window,” an arrest report said.

“Victim Heistand stated he then turned his truck into the vehicle and rammed it off the road,” the report added.

Bullet holes were found on the driver side of the victim's truck along with .40-caliber shell casings scattered on the roadway.

“Deputies canvassed the area and found a white 4 door Toyota passenger car with a tag number of ZY75YT,” the report said. It was parked at 10005 Canterbury Drive.

There was damage to the front passenger bumper,

“There was also 40-caliber shell casings laying on the ground next to the vehicle and on the trunk of the vehicle,” the report. “The residence was only a couple blocks away from the incident location.”

The victims confirmed that was the vehicle used in the attack.

Road Patrol deputies surrounded the home and called for the subjects to come out, using a PA system in their patrol vehicles.

Moton, Castleberry and her mother, the owner of the property, came out and indicated their willingness to cooperate.

“Ms.. Castleberry's mother who is the owner of the home stated her daughter and her boyfriend went to Wendy's to get food and recently came home,” the report said. “She stated she did not know what was going on.”

Moton at first stated someone else did it and that person was dropped off a couple of streets down the road.

He later recanted his statement and admitted he was the shooter, reports alleged.

Moton said as they pulled onto Radio Road, a truck began honking its horn for a long time. As they were about to turn on Morningside Drive, Moton said the truck driver threw something at their car, yelled, and gave them the middle finger, Moton said.

Moton said Castleberry told him to shoot. As the driver, Castleberry sped up next to the truck as Moton began shooting multiple rounds at the two victims, reports allege.

“He then stated he threw the gun out the window somewhere on Radio Road,” the report said.

Castleberry initially said it was her idea to speed up next to the vehicle but she did not think her boyfriend was going to shoot.

“She later stated it was his idea and he told her to speed up next to them so she did,” an arrest report said. “She denied ever telling him to shoot at the truck.”