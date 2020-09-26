CLEVELAND — COVID-19 has forced many schools to hold classes virtually putting students without access to internet at a disadvantage.

What You Need To Know The grant money will help the Cleveland Metropolitan School District purchase hotspots for students



The KeyBank donation is part of their $18 million commitment to helping during the pandemic



The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is now offering "Homework Hotspots" with free WiFi for students

In an effort to assist families struggling with the digital divide in Cleveland, KeyBank is donating $100,000 to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The money is through a grant as part of KeyBank's $18 million commitment to help vulnerable communities through the coronavirus pandemic.



"Many students and families in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District cannot afford the hotspots and devices like the iPad's, the Chromebook's, and the laptops that they need to do the distance learning. So, the investment in technology, they're crucial as our community and our nation continue to adapt and recover from COVID-19," said Amanda Petrak, the corporate responsibility officer of KeyBank Northeast Ohio.



KeyBank is not alone in assisting Cleveland families with connectivity.

Recently, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced it will offer "Homework hotspots" for students on their vehicles and in their stations.

You can find a list of the locations where wifi will be available here.