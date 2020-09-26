ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early-morning fatal crash in Orlando.

According to troopers, the crash involved a stabbing and a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened just after midnight, blocking east-bound lanes for several overnight hours.

Authorities said a 50-year-old man was stabbed in a vehicle pulled over on the side of the highway. He was not seriously injured. After the stabbing, a 30-year-old woman got out of the vehicle on the side of I-4 and ran into oncoming traffic.

She was struck by an east-bound tractor trailer and died at the scene.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the stabbing.

Authorities have not released any further information.