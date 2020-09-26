HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Six months after the global pandemic brought everything to a halt; some small businesses are in a much better place thanks to programs like Hillsborough County’s Rapid Response Recovery assistance.

For three generations, Harriet’s Flowers has served the Ruskin community – dating back all the way to the 1950s.

In all those years, though, the family says they’ve yet to see anything quite like this pandemic.

First came her grandmother, then her mother – now, daughter Gail Roszel is making sure business at the family flower shop continues to blossom.

“When you’re third generation owner, you don’t want it to go down on your watch!” she said.

When the pandemic shut down the business for several weeks, they were forced to lay off their staff due to the uncertainty of the events industry.

That’s when she and her husband applied for the Hillborough County Rapid Response Recovery program for some extra help.

“That was absolutely wonderful because of the ease of applying - with the SBA, it took so much effort,” Roszel said.

As of this week, nearly 900 businesses have gotten their funds, and more than 2,200 have gotten approved so far. A little more than $69 million has been requested so far; the average payment per business is around $15,000.

“It is a buffer for us, it’s a safety net for us - we’ve got some financial security,” Roszel said.

Just this week, their first new hire since the shutdown began working at the shop – a sure sign that things are starting to bloom once again – and that they can continue the family legacy of spreading joy one bouquet at a time.

You can find more information on the county's R3 program here: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/rapid-response-recovery-assistance-program-r3/r3-economic-recovery-financial-assistance-for-businesses

This is a financial assistance program, not a loan. Therefore, the funds do not need to be paid back.

General Eligibility (all must apply*)

• Small for-profit business principally-located in Hillsborough County

• Suffered significant loss of business revenue or job losses directly related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

• Annual gross business revenue between $40,000 and $20 million

• For businesses formed during 2019, gross business revenue can be prorated over the number of months since the establishment of the business as evidenced by the business's documentation filed with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations

• Business in operation before Jan. 1, 2020

• Open for business and operational in some capacity at the time of application