An 11-year-old Apopka girl who vanished today may have been abducted by a man driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with this Texas tag number MVD3055.

Mackenzie Vega was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka. Keith Green, 26, also of Apopka may have taken her, according to a statewide Amber Alert issued tonight.

He is seen wearing a military-style jacket with the name "Greene."

She was last seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts. She has long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head.

"The child may be in the company of Keith Edward Green," the alert said. No additional details were immediately available.

If you have any information, call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 1-866-858-2233 or 911.

Tipsters can also call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's endangered person's information clearing house at 1-888-356-4774.

Amber Alerts are issued when a missing child is potentially facing extreme danger.

The alert means the information is appearing on electronic highway signs, lottery machines, police databases and elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.