CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The transition to work from home can bring up many challenges. That’s because how we act at home may be different than our behaviors in the workplace.



She said professional appearance while working at home is just important as in the workplace.



It's key to look at the camera and be attentive during virtual meetings.

Since March Michael Naclerio has been making the long commute from his bedroom all the way over to his living room.



“There is a feeling when you walk into the office, I have to be professional,” Naclerio says. “Whereas here, I have to remind myself that you can’t wear baggy shorts, and your comfy pants, and throw on a t-shirt.”



It’s a work balance that many of us have had to get used to. Career Coach Tara Crosby says people working from home should be mindful of their outfit.



“While we all want to work in our pajamas, that’s not ideal,” Crosby says. “Your clothes make an impact. You don’t have to wear business attire, just put on a clean shirt and brush your hair. That in itself will improve your professionalism and your performance.”



When doing video chats, Crosby says it’s important to pay attention when your mic is on and off.



“Whenever you are in recess or you are not speaking in turn, you want to make sure you have your mic off so there is no distraction in the background,” Crosby says. “Or in case you're talking to someone else and you don’t realize you are currently on.”



Crosby says snacking while in a virtual meeting is only okay if it is acceptable while meeting in-person. She says you should also have a designated work space.



“Make sure you have a neutral background and you don’t have anything weird in the background like laundry or kids running around,” Crosby says.



These are changes that some of us may have to make permanently.



“For some people, I wonder if we are even going to go back, we just don’t know,” Naclerio says.