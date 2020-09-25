ORLANDO, Fla. — Many mourning Pine Hill Community members gathered Thursday night for what was planned as a candlelight vigil for slain 3-year-old Daquane Felix Jr. However organizers called off the event last minute due to safety concerns.

What You Need To Know Candlelight vigil for child killed in drive-by canceled over safety concerns



A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered to any information that leads to an arrest in the case



Shooting happened late Tuesday night on Drexel Avenue

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Daquane was playing inside his home on Drexel Avenue Tuesday night when someone outside started shooting.

The toddler was shot and killed in what the OCSO believes was gang violence.

While dozens of mourners went out to Clear Lake Park, a planned candlelight vigil for the toddler never happened.

Some in attendance said they were disappointed the vigil did not happen and are not sure if it will ever be safe enough to honor him in this way.

One community leader wants to see an end to this violence and urges those responsible to rethink their actions.

“There is a community at large, innocent bystanders, 3-year-old children are being affected by the different issues that may be going on in our community and I am urging the community, every person to take responsibility, whether you are an elected official, a clergy, no matter who you are, just a parent, or a concerned citizen to do your part to help bring us together and to stop this divide and stop this violence,” said Bishop Kelvin Cobarin, who says he has been communicating with the the toddler's family.

According to Sheriff John Mina, this is just the latest in a string of attacks linked to gang retaliation. He believes the 438 and Army gangs are currently at war.

Community members worry more innocent lives will be taken if this continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now a $5,000 dollar reward is being offered to any information that leads to an arrest.