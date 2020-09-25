MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A retired married couple in Mount Dora decided they weren't going to let the coronavirus pandemic slow them down, so to turn that negative into a positive, they formed a bicycle club — and called it “COVID Cruisers.”

“It began because of COVID, and we decided we are not going to sit around here in our houses and wait for a virus to get us,” founding member Rozann Abato said.

In a few short months, the group that began with two people now has 40 members, and it is continuing to grow.

“Finding something to do in the middle of this pandemic makes us feel that we all belong and fit in somehow,” COVID Cruiser member Edna Gonzales said.

The Cruisers first began riding around city blocks, but after one of its members fell off a bike when riding over a railroad track, they now find new and interesting bike trails throughout Central Florida.

At the end of each ride, the group always meets up at a local eatery — usually a restaurant never tried by the group.