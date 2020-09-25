ORLANDO, Fla. — A protest is planned on Friday in Orlando in solidarity with the people of Louisville wanting justice in Breonna Taylor's death who are upset over the no homicide charges for those officers.

What You Need To Know March for Our Lives say right to protest is under attack



Many are against Gov. Ron DeSantis Protection Act announcement



Some say there are already similar laws on the books



The protest is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Orlando City Hall

Join us tomorrow at 5pm outside Orlando City Hall to show Desantis we won’t let our right to protest be taken away. Remember to wear a mask, bring some water, and stand up for justice. ✊ @mfolflorida pic.twitter.com/lZITOattOO — MFOL UCF (@mfol_ucf) September 24, 2020

A tweet from "March for Our Lives UCF" stated it also wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to hear that organizers feel their right to protest is under attack following his Protection Act announcement earlier this week that would create new penalties for disorderly protests.

Tweets stated, "Come out and stand for Queen Bre" wanting justice for Taylor.

Nationwide, it was the second night of protests over a grand jury decision in the killing of Taylor, a Black woman shot in a police raid gone wrong. The grand jury on Wednesday did not bring homicide charges against the white officers who burst into her Louisville apartment during a drug investigation in March. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, assumed someone broke into the house and started to fire. Officers returned fire and Taylor was hit.

There have been conflicting accounts as to what happened that night. Walker and some witnesses stated that the police officers did not announce themselves or knocked on the door.

However, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and some witnesses did say that the officers did knock and identified themselves.

Thomas B. Wine, the Jefferson County prosecutor, stated that both versions of events could be true, with Taylor and Walker not hearing the door knock or police announcing themselves, according to the New York Times.

Even though Florida has not seen the extent of violent protests some other states have following George Floyd's death under Minneapolis Police custody in May, DeSantis’ proposal adds new criminal offenses including blocking traffic during an unpermitted protest a third-degree felony, and making drivers not liable for injuries or death if they are "fleeing for safety from a mob."

This is still just a proposal from the governor, but some Democratic lawmakers say laws already exist to punish violent protestors, and at least one legal analyst says the plans could have trouble standing up in court.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump called the country's governors weak, demanding tougher penalties for violent protestors.

Last month, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was the first to sign a law to enact harsher penalties.

People who illegally camp on Tennessee state property would now face a Class E felony.

Felony convictions in Tennessee cause voting rights to be revoked.

DeSantis is also looking to sideline offending protestors from voting until a jail sentence is complete and fines are paid.

The protest is planned for 5 p.m. Friday at Orlando City Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.