DURHAM, N.C. — A healthcare worker didn't know the impact she would have after changing her career and becoming the owner of a cleaning business.

Shamire Teasley left her job as a certified nurse assistant in June 2019 after more than 20 years in the field.

Now, she is a franchise owner of Anago Cleaning Systems. It's a field Teasley says is not far off from what she is used to.

"You're still worried about the environment and people's safety," Teasley says. "It feels really good to be able to be out here, keeping up with our own health, and helping everybody else with their health."

When COVID-19 hit, her business became impactful in more ways than one. Currently, it provides over 20 jobs to young people willing to work on the frontlines of COVID-19.

"It's stressful, but it feels really good to give jobs during the pandemic at this time," Teasley adds.

Schools like the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics are supplementing their usual cleaning services with Teasley's crew.