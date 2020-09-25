NATIONWIDE — Former Texas congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul appeared to suffer a medical emergency Friday during a livestream on his YouTube channel.

Paul, 85, a leader in the libertarian movement, was hospitalized for “precautionary reasons,” Fox News reported.

Heidi & I are lifting up in prayer @RonPaul and @RandPaul and their family. For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for Liberty.



May God’s healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God’s Peace and Grace be upon the entire family. https://t.co/vifNtjTsJv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 25, 2020

Following the apparent medical episode, there was wide speculation on Twitter and other social media that Paul had suffered a stroke, though that has not been confirmed.

Just before 3 p.m. EST Friday, Paul's official Twitter account tweeted a photo of him from his hospital bed. He appears in good spirits and is giving thumbs up. The accompanying message reads, “Message from Ron Paul: ‘I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.’”

Message from Ron Paul: "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020

Paul was discussing federal stimulus money in the video Friday when his speech began to slur.

Paul was a U.S. Representative in Texas’s 22nd congressional district from 1976 to 1977, and again from 1979 to 1985. From 1997 to 2013, he served in the same capacity for Texas’s 14th congressional district.

He sought the presidency on three occasions: as a Libertarian Party candidate in 1988, and as a candidate in the Republican primaries in 2008 and 2012.

Paul is the father of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).