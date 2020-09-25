GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local entrepreneur is doing his part to help close the racial wealth gap.



Freeman Capital gives people a personalized one-on-one plan with three easy steps to follow, such as building wealth in budgeting and financial planning.



The company, founded in 2015, helps marginalized people reach their financial goals. The founder says now is a better time than ever.



"People are dealing with income gaps and health gaps and wealth gaps," Calvin Williams Jr. says. "People are trying to find ways to move the country forward with their money. We make people feel comfortable and confident to make the moves with their finances so that they can then support and back the companies and the cause that reflect their values."



Williams is in the running to win a national startup competition and is raising capital for his new business. You can find more information on Freeman Capital here.