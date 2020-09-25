LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters continue to pour out into the streets of Downtown Louisville. They are devastated and angry that protesters continue to be arrested, but no homicide charges are being filed against the officers who burst into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, shooting her back in March.

What You Need To Know Breonna Taylor memorial has been set up for more than 100 days





Grand jury indicted only 1 of 3 former Louisville police officers this week





Breonna Taylor was killed in March





RELATED: Emotional Reaction from Breonna Taylor's Family and Attorneys to Grand Jury Decision

Rosie Henderson is a community activist. "I'm just tired. I'm physically tired," she said. "I'm 47 years old and I'm gonna keep fighting for my grandkids but these babies out here, they hurting. They're angry."

Henderson is angry too. Dressed in black combat books, with a baton, mace and a machete, she’s appears tough on the outside but she’s broken on the inside. She’s the keeper of Breonna Taylor’s memorial in Jefferson Square, where she and others have been set up for more than 100 days now.

"What they gave us was nothing. That was a slap in the face," Henderson said, referring to the grand jury indictment handed down earlier this week.

Former Det. Brett Hankison, one of the three Louisville Police officers involved in the March incident, is facing three Class D felony counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers were not indicted.

This #Louisville grandmother is known as Momma Rosie - as the keeper of the #BreonnaTaylor memorial she’s a community leader upset 2 officers were shot during last night protests she tells me what’s she’s praying for next on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ffcJxsZlNM — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) September 24, 2020

Henderson says she does not condone vandalism or violence. Two officers were shot nearby by a gunman during the protests Wednesday night. They are expected to recover and police say they do have a suspect in custody.

"I'm sorry for the cops that got shot...but I don't condone no violence," Henderson said. "They mad and they have every right to be. But tearing up stuff and all the shooting. That's not gonna get us where we need to be and they need police reform."

So for now, as the protests continue to grow, Henderson continues to not only wait for justice but she hopes the memorial where she keeps organized to keep her spirits up won’t grow any larger.

A much different scene on this night in Downtown #Louisville as police have cleared the park of protestors near the #BreonnaTaylor memorial. We’re told those protestors have broken the 9pm curfew and they’re marching nearby. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/BpQDpAl2wA — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) September 25, 2020

"I want justice because I didn't get it. We didn't get nothing for George Floyd. Sandra Bland. Trayvon Martin, the list goes on and on and we are tired," she said.

At this point, the only way the officers involved could face criminal charges would be if the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against them.

Ben Crump and Lonita Baker are the attorneys for Taylor’s family. On Friday they announced that they want Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury’s proceedings for full transparency.