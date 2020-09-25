LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters continue to pour out into the streets of Downtown Louisville. They are devastated and angry that protesters continue to be arrested, but no homicide charges are being filed against the officers who burst into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, shooting her back in March.
What You Need To Know
- Breonna Taylor memorial has been set up for more than 100 days
- Grand jury indicted only 1 of 3 former Louisville police officers this week
- Breonna Taylor was killed in March
Rosie Henderson is a community activist. "I'm just tired. I'm physically tired," she said. "I'm 47 years old and I'm gonna keep fighting for my grandkids but these babies out here, they hurting. They're angry."
Henderson is angry too. Dressed in black combat books, with a baton, mace and a machete, she’s appears tough on the outside but she’s broken on the inside. She’s the keeper of Breonna Taylor’s memorial in Jefferson Square, where she and others have been set up for more than 100 days now.
"What they gave us was nothing. That was a slap in the face," Henderson said, referring to the grand jury indictment handed down earlier this week.
Former Det. Brett Hankison, one of the three Louisville Police officers involved in the March incident, is facing three Class D felony counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers were not indicted.
Henderson says she does not condone vandalism or violence. Two officers were shot nearby by a gunman during the protests Wednesday night. They are expected to recover and police say they do have a suspect in custody.
"I'm sorry for the cops that got shot...but I don't condone no violence," Henderson said. "They mad and they have every right to be. But tearing up stuff and all the shooting. That's not gonna get us where we need to be and they need police reform."
So for now, as the protests continue to grow, Henderson continues to not only wait for justice but she hopes the memorial where she keeps organized to keep her spirits up won’t grow any larger.
"I want justice because I didn't get it. We didn't get nothing for George Floyd. Sandra Bland. Trayvon Martin, the list goes on and on and we are tired," she said.
At this point, the only way the officers involved could face criminal charges would be if the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against them.
Ben Crump and Lonita Baker are the attorneys for Taylor’s family. On Friday they announced that they want Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury’s proceedings for full transparency.