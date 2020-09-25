LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protesters took to the streets and broke curfew for a second night in Louisville after a grand jury returned a single indictment in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Wednesday’s protests resulted in 127 arrests and the shooting of two police officers

Community Activist Rosie Henderson maintains a memorial to Taylor in Louisville’s Jefferson Square, and while she supports the protesters, she does not condone violence or vandalism.

“They mad and they have every right to be,” she said. “But tearing up stuff and all the shooting … that’s not gonna get us where we need to be.”

Wednesday's grand jury results were more than disappointing, Henderson said.

"What they gave us was nothing," she said. "That was a slap in the face."



Wearing black combat boots and carrying a baton, mace and machete, Henderson looks tough on the outside. On the inside, though, she says she’s broken.

“I’m just tired, I’m physically tired,” Henderson said. “I’m 47 years old and I’m gonna keep fighting for my grandkids, but these babies out here, they’re hurting.”

Henderson said she wasn’t giving up her fight, regardless of what the grand jury decided.

“I want justice, cause I didn’t get it,” she said. “We didn’t get nothing for George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin. The list goes on and on, and we’re tired.”