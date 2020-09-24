Two Louisville Metro police officers were shot during protests Wednesday evening after the lack of charges against the officers involved in death of Breonna Taylor.



Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to a large crowd in the area, where two officers were shot. The injured officers were taken to University Hospital. One officer is in surgery. Both officers, who were not being identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said. One is alert and stable, he said.



During a brief news conference Wednesday night, Schroeder described the incident.

"I'm very concerned about the safety of our officers. Obviously, we've had two officers shot tonight and that is very serious. It's a very dangerous condition. I think the safety of our officers and the community we serve is of the utmost importance," he said.



One person has been taken into custody. That person has not been identified.