RALEIGH, N.C. — If you’ve missed authentic food from faraway places while cooped up at home during the pandemic, a Raleigh-based chef has you covered.



Preeti Waas, the owner and head chef of Cheeni, a cafe with Indian-American fare in downtown Raleigh, opened up her professional kitchen to local female chefs free of charge.



The meals are made in Sugar & Spice Kitchen, a professional facility behind Waas’ home in Raleigh. Each week she welcomes a different chef to use the kitchen and sell their food online through Cheeni’s website.



This weekly rotation of local chefs and their global foods has now been dubbed “Spice Route Kitchens.”



“I thought what if, hypothetically, we could stop at a kitchen along the Old Spice Route each week. I kept thinking of all those flavors and of all those people, mostly women of course, who cook in their home kitchens and what we would do to have food like that available to us now, especially when we can’t travel to those places,” Waas says.



Since Waas began Spice Route Kitchens, chefs have cooked authentic dishes from Latin-American, North India, South India, China, and Spain. Next on the route will include Lebanese and Persian fare.



While this venture has helped talented chefs make an income during this challenging time, it has also given some of the women an opportunity to work in a professional kitchen for the first time ever.



“The learning process is really good for me. This is what I've actually been wanting to do, but since the pandemic came in, everything was taking a backseat. I’m very grateful for this experience.” says Karuna Kumar, who shares her authentic Indian meals through supper clubs.



“It felt very selfish to be able to have the space and not open it up to people who needed it. It also felt selfish to keep all of this amazing food from chefs like Karuna and Ana and Wendy and Surya. If you're not able to get out of your homes or your living rooms or your dining rooms right now, then what's a better way than for your taste buds to travel around the world," Waas says.



To find out more about Spice Route Kitchens visit their website.