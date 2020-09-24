Healthway Family Brands donated several medical grade air cleaners to the Syracuse Department of Public Works Wednesday.

The machines purify particles up to 10 times smaller than the average COVID-19 particle and can be used in a space as small as a bedroom or as big as a gym, daycare, or hospital.

The company's owner says essential city workers are often overlooked.

"They start their day here in this space, they end their day here in this space. They're the front line, they're out there every morning, whether it's snow plowing, interacting with the community. A lot of times you don't even see that. But they're the people that are out there making this community work, so we thought it was crucial to support those people," said Vinny Lobdell, president of Healthway Family Brands.

Healthway Family Brands is currently providing machines like these to 30 countries across the globe.