CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is making his fifth visit to North Carolina in exactly one month.

The president has made North Carolina a regular stop for his campaign because many experts see the Tar Heel State as the key battleground state in the 2020 election. This time, he is headed to the Queen City. Health care will be the big topic he is planning to address.

Moved locations to make way for security sweeps. We’re at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport where the President is expected to land. President Trump is scheduled to talk about his “America First Healthcare Vision” at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/hsCwJNhPrM — Tim Spears (@tspearstv) September 24, 2020

Thursday’s visit is an immediate counterpunch just a day after Joe Biden’s stop in Charlotte. The former vice president visited the Queen City for the first time since his nomination. The democratic presidential candidate held the Black Economic Summit which focused on small business development and Joe Biden’s plan to build racial equity.

Part of that was talking about raising the national minimum wage from $7.25 an hour, to $15 an hour. He said it’s a move that would bring everyone working 40 hours a week above the federal poverty level and in his estimation, grow the economy to the point it pays off for businesses.

“What happens is you have people, if you’re making $15 an hour instead of $7 an hour, you’re able to buy more things. You’re able to pay more bills. You’re able to do more that ends up increasing the GDP, the growth of the whole economy,” he said.



While President Trump ran largely on the economy, we expect him to focus on healthcare. One of the reasons the president has tried to roll back the Affordable Care Act, colloquially referred to as "Obamacare," has been the idea it’s too expensive for people who don’t want health insurance and businesses that can’t afford to cover employees.

.@JoeBiden’s response to @realDonaldTrump announcing his “America First Healthcare Vision” in North Carolina, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/ghNX8jfkrc — Tim Spears (@tspearstv) September 24, 2020

One of the changes to the act under the Trump administration has been eliminating the individual mandate. That helped fund the Affordable Care Act. Now, there’s no tax penalty for not having health insurance. Access to smaller, short-term plans with less comprehensive coverage

States are allowed to add work requirements to Medicaid. North Carolina is not one of the 18 states that’s applied to add work requirements, but South Carolina is one.



The Trump administration is currently suing to remove the Affordable Care Act, which includes protections for pre-existing conditions. Joe Biden would like to see it expanded.